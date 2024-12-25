Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 6,901 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 84.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 276.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

