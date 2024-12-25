Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,395 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 180,178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,416,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 929,478 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,703,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 627,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.32.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

