Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 106.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 608.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,477 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,500.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 67,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 899,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,218,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.55 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $13,684,377.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,165 shares in the company, valued at $45,265,427.55. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $188,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,408.08. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

