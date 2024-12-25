Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,722,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 658,728 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,703,000 after acquiring an additional 618,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

