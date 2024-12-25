SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of SES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.
