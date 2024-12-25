Sidoti Csr Issues Optimistic Forecast for USNA Earnings

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USNA. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $698.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $25,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.