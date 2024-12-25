Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 104,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
