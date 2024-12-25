Silvana Battaglia Sells 1,678 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cencora Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $227.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.43 and a 1 year high of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.07.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Cencora by 4.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 20.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 207,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Cencora by 2.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cencora by 8.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

