Singular Genomics Systems Enters Acquisition Agreement with DeerfieldSan Diego, CA – December 23, 2024 – The biotechnology company Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) announced on December 22, 2024, that it has entered into a definitive ag

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Singular Genomics Systems’s 8K filing here.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

Recommended Stories