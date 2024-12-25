Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Board of Directors Approves Fifth Amendment to Bylaws

On December 18, 2024, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its Board of Directors had approved an amendment to the company’s bylaws. The Fifth Amendment, effective as of the same date, brought modifications to certain provisions of Article VI, Section 6.1 of the Bylaws.

One significant change outlined in the amendment is the provision for the issuance of uncertificated shares of the company’s stock, subject to approval by the Board of Directors. While the amendment was passed, it is important to note that the details included in the filing do not provide a complete overview of all changes made. The complete text of the Fifth Amendment can be found as Exhibit 3.1 attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

In addition to the amendment to the bylaws, the company stated that there were no financial statements included in this filing. As per Item 9.01 of the filing, the only exhibit listed was the Fifth Amendment to Bylaws dated December 18, 2024.

Philip Paccione, the Secretary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., signed the report on behalf of the company on December 20, 2024. The filing did not indicate any further details or upcoming events relating to the company’s operations or financial status.

