SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 64680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded SSE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

