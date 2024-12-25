Stacey Mowbray Acquires 700 Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Stock

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Stacey Mowbray purchased 700 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,818.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Hydro One Price Performance

Hydro One stock opened at C$44.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.59. Hydro One Limited has a one year low of C$37.27 and a one year high of C$48.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.00.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

