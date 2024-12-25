Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $6.01. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 173 shares traded.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Studio City International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Studio City International worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

