Sumit Singh Sells 71,161 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,735. The trade was a 47.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chewy by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after buying an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,798,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

