Superior Group of Companies Enters into $2,580,000 Share Repurchase Plan

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) disclosed in a Form 8-K regulatory filing on December 20, 2024, that it has initiated a 10b5-1 trading plan aimed at acquiring up to $2,580,000.00 worth of shares of its common stock. This move is aligned with the company’s previously confirmed share repurchase program endorsed by the Board of Directors on August 9, 2024.

The trading plan is designed to adhere to Rule 10b5-1(c) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and will enable the company to repurchase shares up to the specified limit. The plan, which took effect on December 20, 2024, will continue until the Repurchase Limit is attained, March 13, 2025, or as otherwise stipulated in the plan. The buybacks will be conducted through an independent broker and will be subject to specific criteria concerning price, market, volume, and timing, as detailed in the plan.

It is important to note that the information shared as part of this disclosure is not to be considered “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or associated with liabilities under this section. Neither shall it be included by reference in any future filings by the company under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act, except as duly indicated by clear reference in such filings.

The filing concluded with the signature of Michael Koempel, Chief Financial Officer of Superior Group of Companies, Inc., as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Following this announcement, shareholders and market participants may anticipate potential impacts on Superior Group of Companies’ stock performance and financial strategy as the share repurchase plan unfolds.

