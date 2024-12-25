Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 115,336,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 262,819,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.56.

About Supply@ME Capital

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

