Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.41. Tapinator shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Tapinator Trading Up 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

