Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 47879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

