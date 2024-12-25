Telomir Pharmaceuticals Confirms Copper-Binding Capabilities of Telomir-1 and Expands Pipeline into Wilson’s Disease

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) disclosed significant findings from preclinical studies regarding Telomir-1, its lead compound, on December 23, 2024. The results highlighted the strong copper-binding properties of Telomir-1, indicating its potential efficacy as a treatment for Wilson’s disease, an uncommon genetic disorder triggered by excess copper accumulation, as well as other copper-related ailments.

The unique ability of Telomir-1 to selectively regulate copper metabolism and its distinctive interaction with essential ions have positioned it as a promising contender to address the limitations of current therapies. Telomir is actively progressing preclinical investigations in Wilson’s disease and exploring additional potential indications.

The company has set its sights on submitting an Investigational New Drug (IND) and an Investigational New Animal Drug (INAD) application by the fourth quarter of 2025, with plans for clinical trials scheduled for 2026.

While the aforementioned information was released by Telomir Pharmaceuticals, it is important to note the forward-looking statements contained in the report. These statements, governed by potential or future outcomes through verbs like “may,” “will,” “expect,” and others, remain predictions, and actual events may deviate significantly from what is anticipated. Readers should exercise caution and refrain from overly relying on such forward-looking statements as the Company does not commit to updating them unless legally required.

This news signifies a substantial step in Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ ongoing efforts to innovate and provide solutions for challenging medical conditions like Wilson’s disease, showcasing their commitment to advancing therapies with novel approaches and capabilities.

