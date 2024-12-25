Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 46034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Ternium had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth about $50,566,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,743,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ternium by 422.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 141,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 43.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ternium by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

