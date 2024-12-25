Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.
Terrace Energy Trading Up 21.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11.
Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Terrace Energy
- Trading Halts Explained
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.