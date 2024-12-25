TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFI

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.10 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.