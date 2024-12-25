The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $27,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.15.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

