The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $27,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
NASDAQ DSGX opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.