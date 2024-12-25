The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.07, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

