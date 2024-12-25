The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 9412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The RMR Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2,439.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

