Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 56.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,426,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IES by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Trading Down 1.0 %

IESC opened at $210.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.45. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $320.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $715,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,001.78. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $118,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,957,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,949,664. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,359 shares of company stock worth $7,341,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IESC

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.