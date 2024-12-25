Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 56.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,426,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IES by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
IES Trading Down 1.0 %
IESC opened at $210.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.45. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $320.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
