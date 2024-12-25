Tidal Investments LLC Trims Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,255,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,046,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 739.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after buying an additional 96,058 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $15,141,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoNation Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $173.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $197.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.13 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AutoNation Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
