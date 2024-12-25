Tiger Brown Sells 6,500,000 Shares of Astron Co. Limited (ASX:ATR) Stock

Astron Co. Limited (ASX:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Tiger Brown sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.41), for a total value of A$4,290,000.00 ($2,681,250.00).

Astron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Astron Company Profile

Astron Corporation Limited operates as a mineral mining and production company. The company operates through Donald Rare Earths & Mineral Sands; China; and Senegal segments. It primarily focuses on the development of the Donald Mineral Sands and Rare Earth Project in regional Victoria. The company is also involved in the operation of titanium-based materials processing activities, including a mineral separation plant at Yingkou, China; and procurement and trading activities, as well as the evaluation and advancement of downstream applications for zircon and titanium.

