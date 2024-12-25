Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.34. Tilray shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 29,048,903 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 26,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tilray by 13.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 871,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,316 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tilray by 8.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 103,207 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 21.1% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tilray by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Stories

