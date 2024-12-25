Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as low as C$2.40. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 78,493 shares traded.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a market cap of C$108.82 million and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

