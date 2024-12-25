Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) Enters Severance Agreement with Top ExecutivesOn December 18, 2024, Transcat, Inc. announced that it had entered into an agreement for severance upon change in control with three of its top executives. The agreement was made w

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Transcat’s 8K filing here.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles