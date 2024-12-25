TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.27 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 85.20 ($1.07). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 85.80 ($1.08), with a volume of 126,874 shares traded.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £209.58 million and a PE ratio of -1,072.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.72.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

