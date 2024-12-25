Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 4,880.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 86.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $8,892,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $7,030,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE UI opened at $350.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $366.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

