United Maritime Co. (USEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

United Maritime has a payout ratio of -54.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of USEA opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.44. United Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

