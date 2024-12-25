USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.38, but opened at $31.50. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 34,045 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of USANA Health Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 8.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $698.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $25,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 143.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 191,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

