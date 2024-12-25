Vail Resorts (MTN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2024 – Vail Resorts had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $222.00 to $227.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $247.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $216.00 to $217.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $196.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2024 – Vail Resorts is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2024 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $191.55 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $236.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

