Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.25. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 63,337 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Veradigm Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

