Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 34,524,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 53,162,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £768,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Articles

