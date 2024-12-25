Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 760.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,102.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 752.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Also, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,336.09). Insiders have bought 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

