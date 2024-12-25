Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 760.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,102.80.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 500,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,619,531.15). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Insiders purchased a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

