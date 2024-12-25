Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistry Group
Vistry Group Stock Down 16.1 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 500,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,619,531.15). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Insiders purchased a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vistry Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.