Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
In other news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,619,531.15). Also, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,336.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
