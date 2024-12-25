Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) traded down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.05, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 760.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,102.80.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Also, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,336,843.42). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

