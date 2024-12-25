VYNE Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1a MAD Data for VYN202

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company, recently disclosed significant developments in its clinical trials concerning VYN202, a novel BD2-Selective BET Inhibitor. The company issued a press release on December 23, 2024, highlighting positive top-line Phase 1a MAD (Multiple Ascending Dose) data for the experimental compound.

The Phase 1a trial results indicated that VYN202 exhibited a favorable safety profile and tolerability among healthy volunteers. Notably, there were no drug-related adverse events typically associated with prior-generation, less-selective BET inhibitors. The data showed that VYN202 was generally well-tolerated, with no severe adverse effects or treatment discontinuations due to adverse events recorded during the trial.

Furthermore, VYNE Therapeutics shared that VYN202 demonstrated a robust pharmacodynamic activity, including evidence of target engagement and significant inhibition of inflammatory biomarkers relevant to various immune-mediated disorders in ex vivo stimulation assays. The compound’s pharmacokinetics displayed a dose-dependent exposure, allowing for a once-daily dosing regimen, with steady-state levels supporting therapeutic efficacy.

A detailed presentation accompanying the announcement outlined VYN202’s potential as an innovative oral treatment for a diverse range of immune-mediated diseases. The data suggested that VYN202 is believed to be the most potent and BD2-selective BET inhibitor currently in clinical development. The compound’s inhibitory effect on key disease-related inflammatory markers aligns with decreased disease severity observed across different preclinical models of autoimmune diseases.

The company emphasized that the Phase 1a trial results are encouraging, indicating VYN202’s promise as a novel therapeutic option for immune-mediated disorders. VYNE Therapeutics remains optimistic about the prospects of VYN202 based on the compelling data presented in the recent disclosure.

The full details of the Phase 1a MAD data for VYN202 can be accessed through the press release and presentation posted by VYNE Therapeutics on its website, providing valuable insights into the compound’s development and potential in addressing immune-mediated conditions.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

