Walter Field Mclallen Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,052. The trade was a 4.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00.

LOVE opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 47.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 943,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 302,643 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Lovesac by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 814,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 99,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lovesac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 774,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

