Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 949970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $167,331.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,800.50. This trade represents a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $817,645.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,321.97. This trade represents a 74.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 27.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

