Wedbush Has Bullish Outlook for NBIX FY2027 Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,054.21. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,445. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 67,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

