Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) in the last few weeks:
- 12/12/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.
- 12/12/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/21/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $166.00.
- 11/21/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of JAZZ opened at $123.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at $51,742,619.25. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $816,289. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
