Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

12/12/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $166.00.

11/21/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $123.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at $51,742,619.25. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $816,289. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,812,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,187 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 440,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,808.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 427,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after purchasing an additional 398,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

