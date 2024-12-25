Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for General Dynamics (GD)

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2024 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

12/12/2024 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $283.00.

12/12/2024 – General Dynamics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $345.00.

12/11/2024 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

12/11/2024 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $322.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $309.00 to $306.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE GD opened at $265.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $247.36 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

