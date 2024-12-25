Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Open Text (OTEX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) recently:
- 12/25/2024 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/24/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2024 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/17/2024 – Open Text is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.
- 11/1/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Open Text Stock Performance
OTEX opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Open Text Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Open Text
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth about $8,011,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,642,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,952,000 after buying an additional 63,620 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 126.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 48,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter worth $2,232,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
