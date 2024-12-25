Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

12/4/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

12/4/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

11/26/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

10/30/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE YPF opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

